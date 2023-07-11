Bay Street Headed For Positive Start

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday, tracking positive cues from Asian and European markets, and firm commodity prices.

Markets expect U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday to provide additional clues on Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.

The Bank of Canada's interest rate decision is due on Wednesday. The Canadian central bank is widely expected to raise interest rate by 25 basis points. The bank will also release its quarterly Monetary Policy Report tomorrow.

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) reported second quarter net income of C$30.4 million, or C$1.24 per share, compared to C$28.6 million, or C$1.17 per share, a year ago. Normalized adjusted EBITDA increased 57% to C$74.6 million.

The company's revenue increased to C$305.22 million from C$162.52 million, last year.

Canadian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as investors largely stayed cautious ahead some key U.S. economic data, including a report on consumer price inflation.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 8.59 points or 0.04% at 19,822.45 after moving between 19,798.79 and 19,863.30.

Asian stocks gained on Tuesday as the dollar dipped and U.S. Treasury yields drifted lower after comments from several Fed officials suggested the U.S. central bank is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle.

The People's Bank of China's announcement that it would extend financial support for the beleaguered property sector until end-2024 contributed as well to the positive mood in the Asian markets.

European stocks are broadly higher amid expectations of an imminent end to U.S. rate hikes, and on news about extended financial support to China's property sector.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.41 or 0.56% at $73.40 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $11.50 or 0.62% at $1,942.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.030 or 0.13% at $23.375 an ounce.

