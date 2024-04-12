Baxter's (BAX) New Injectables Aid Its Pharmaceutical Portfolio

Baxter International, Inc. BAX recently announced the expansion of its Pharmaceutical portfolio with the launch of five injectable products in the United States.

The launched products are likely to provide ready-to-use formulations that promote patient needs in key therapeutic areas and benefit healthcare professionals with additional convenience.

More on the Launched Injectables

Baxter launched a new 16 mg/250 mL dosage of Norepinephrine Bitartrate in 5% Dextrose injection, which is recommended for adult patients with severe, acute hypotension to elevate blood pressure. Norepinephrine in Dextrose is the first and only FDA-approved ready-to-use formulation available from Baxter. The drug is now offered in three strengths: 4 mg/250 mL, 8 mg/250 mL, and 16 mg/250 mL.

The company also launched Vasopressin in 0.9% Sodium Chloride injection, the first and only FDA-approved ready-to-use Vasopressin in a flexible container. When individuals with vasodilatory shock do not get any better despite being given fluids and catecholamines, Vasopressin is recommended to raise blood pressure. Vasopressin is available from Baxter in strengths of 20 and 40 units per 100 milliliters.

Vancomycin injection, USP in 5% Dextrose with strengths of 1.25 g/250 mL and 1.5 g/300 mL are the first 250 mL and 300 mL frozen ready-to-use products that Baxter has launched. Vancomycin is recommended for severe or dangerous infections brought on by methicillin-resistant (β-lactam-resistant) staphylococci that are susceptible to antibiotics.

This injectable is indicated for penicillin-allergic patients, for patients who cannot receive or who have failed to respond to other drugs, and for infections caused by vancomycin-susceptible organisms that are resistant to other antimicrobial drugs.

Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection was also launched, which is a ready-to-use, single-dose infusion bag. Ropivacaine is indicated in adults to produce local or regional anesthesia for surgery and acute pain management. Baxter offers Ropivacaine in 200 mg/100 mL and 400 mg/200 mL strengths.

Baxter also introduced Regadenoson injection pre-filled syringe, a coronary vasodilator that is commonly used in pharmacologic stress testing. Baxter offers Regadenoson in a 0.4 mg/5 mL strength.

Regadenoson injection is a pharmacologic stress agent indicated for radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging in patients unable to undergo adequate exercise stress.

All the newly launched injectables are now available for use in the United States.

Notable Developments

Baxter recently received the FDA’s 510(k) clearance for its Novum IQ large volume infusion pump (LVP) with Dose IQ Safety Software. Adding LVP modality to the Novum IQ Infusion Platform, which includes Baxter’s syringe infusion pump (SYR) with Dose IQ Safety Software, powered by the IQ Enterprise Connectivity Suite, is expected to enable clinicians to utilize a single, integrated system across a variety of patient care settings.

