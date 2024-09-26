Baxter Unveils Vest Advanced Pulmonary Experience System - Quick Facts

News & Insights

Baxter Unveils Vest Advanced Pulmonary Experience System

(RTTNews) - Baxter International (BAX) unveiled its next generation airway clearance system, The Vest Advanced Pulmonary Experience System. The Vest APX System supports daily therapy for adults and children with certain chronic lung conditions and retained secretions. Baxter received Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for The Vest APX System earlier in the current year.

Jim O'Connell, president of Front Line Care at Baxter, said: "The Vest APX System offers next-level comfort, ease of use and portability, all while maintaining the performance patients and caregivers have depended on for years."

