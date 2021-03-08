US Markets
Baxter to support fill and finish of 60-90 mln Moderna vaccine doses

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Baxter International Inc will provide fill and finish sterile production services for about 60-90 million doses of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, the companies said on Monday.

