Baxter to support fill and finish of 60-90 mln Moderna vaccine doses

March 8 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc BAX.N will provide fill and finish sterile production services for about 60-90 million doses of Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, the companies said on Monday.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

