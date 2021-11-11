Baxter To Invest $100 Mln To Expand Sterile Fill/finish Manufacturing Facility In Germany

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) said it will invest about $100 million to expand its sterile fill/finish manufacturing facility located in Halle/Westfalen, Germany. Construction on the new manufacturing building is expected to begin in 2022 and be completed in 2024.

The facility is operated by BioPharma Solutions (BPS), a business unit of Baxter that specializes in partnering with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies on the development and contract manufacturing of drug product for parenteral (injectable) pharmaceuticals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.