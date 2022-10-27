Markets
BAX

Baxter Sees Q4 Earnings Below Market; Cuts FY22 View, Now Sees Net Loss - Update

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While announcing third-quarter results, medtech firm Baxter International Inc. (BAX) issued fourth-quarter earnings view below market estimates, and trimmed fiscal 2022 outlook, now expecting a net loss.

In pre-market trade on the NYSE, Baxter shares were losing around 1 percent to trade at $57.04.

For fourth quarter, the company expects earnings of $0.60 to $0.67 per share and adjusted earnings of $0.92 to $0.99 per share.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company expects fourth-quarter sales growth of mid-to-high single digits on a reported basis, mid-teens on a constant currency basis and approximately flat on an operational basis.

For fiscal 2022, Baxter now expects loss of $4.52 to $4.45 per share and adjusted earnings of $3.53 to $3.60 per share.

Analysts estimate earnings of $3.62 per share for the year.

The company now expects sales growth of 17 percent to 18 percent on a reported basis, approximately 23 percent on a constant currency basis and low single digits on an operational basis.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $1.82 to $1.92 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.60 to $3.70 per share on sales growth in the high-teens on a reported basis, in the mid-20s on a constant currency basis and 2 to 3 percent on an operational basis.

Baxter said its updated full-year financial outlook reflects the continued impact from supply constraints for electromechanical components, foreign exchange pressures as well as increased interest expenses and a higher effective tax rate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular