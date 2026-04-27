Baxter Q1 Preview: Will Operational Headwinds Weigh on Results Again?

Baxter International Inc. BAX is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.9%. BAX’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average surprise of 2.73%.

BAX’s Q1 Estimates

The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.60 billion, indicating a decline of 0.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 31 cents per share, implying a 43.6% year-over-year decline.

Our model estimates total revenues from continuing operations to decline 1.5% at constant currency (cc) to $2.60 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to decline 44.2% to 31 cents.

Important Factors to Note Ahead of BAX’s Q1 Results

Baxter’s first-quarter 2026 results are expected to reflect a continuation of near-term operational pressures, with management already signaling that the quarter will likely be the most challenging of the year. While the company remains in the early stages of a broader turnaround, execution headwinds, unfavorable comparisons and lingering product-related disruptions are likely to weigh on both revenue growth and profitability.

Total revenues are likely to have remained under pressure, indicating a modest year-over-year decline. This expected softness largely reflects continued challenges within hospital-facing product categories, particularly in infusion systems, alongside a normalization in demand trends that had previously benefited from temporary factors. Lower volumes, coupled with limited operating leverage, are likely to constrain overall top-line performance in the quarter.

Within the Medical Products & Therapies (“MPT”) segment, Infusion Therapies & Technologies (“ITT”) is expected to have been a key drag. ITT is likely to have faced a tough comparison in the first quarter due to the one-time distributor build in the prior year, along with near-term margin pressure from higher-cost inventory. However, performance is expected to improve later in the year, supported by cost optimization actions.

The ongoing shipment and installation hold on the Novum IQ large-volume pump should have disrupted sales, with customers adopting a wait-and-see approach amid uncertainty around resolution timelines. IV fluid conservation practices across U.S. hospitals are also expected to have weighed on IV solutions’ demand, reinforcing volume headwinds.

Advanced Surgery, however, is likely to have remained a relatively bright spot, supported by sustained demand for hemostats and sealants, steady procedural volumes and solid commercial execution. While growth in this business may not fully offset ITT-related weakness, it should provide some support to overall segment performance.

Healthcare Systems & Technologies (“HST”) is expected to have delivered relatively stable performance, backed by strength in Care & Connectivity Solutions and resilient hospital capital spending trends. Rising momentum in patient support systems and care communications, along with contributions from recent product launches, may help sustain modest growth, although margin expansion is likely to have been constrained by unfavorable mix, tariff-related costs and elevated corporate allocations.

Within Pharmaceuticals, sales of Injectables & Anesthesia are likely to be impacted by softer demand, shifts toward IV push administration and supply-related challenges, resulting in an unfavorable product mix. While Drug Compounding may have continued to show growth, the sustainability of prior-quarter strength remains uncertain, particularly given normalization trends.

Adjusted EPS is likely to have remained under pressure in the first quarter, impacted by lower volumes, absorption headwinds and higher interest expense, even as underlying operating performance remains subdued.

Baxter International Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Baxter International Inc. price-eps-surprise | Baxter International Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils for BAX Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Baxter this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But this is not the case here, as you will see below.

BAX’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -0.60% for Baxter. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank of BAX: Baxter currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some medical product stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. FMS has an Earnings ESP of +3.39% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is set to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 5. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FMS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9.67%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMS’ first-quarter EPS indicates an improvement of 34.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

Intuitive Surgical ISRG has an Earnings ESP of +0.06% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company released its first-quarter 2026 results on April 21.

ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.82%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ISRG’s second-quarter EPS implies an improvement of 13.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

Hims & Hers Health HIMS has an Earnings ESP of +150.94% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 11.

HIMS’ earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average surprise being 69.45%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ first-quarter EPS calls for a decline of 70% from the year-ago reported figure.

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Baxter International Inc. (BAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.