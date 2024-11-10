News & Insights

Baxter price target lowered to $36 from $40 at Wells Fargo

November 10, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen lowered the firm’s price target on Baxter (BAX) to $36 from $40 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm said on Friday that it believes Baxter still sounded confident in 2025 outlook for RemainCo of 4%-5% operational sales growth and 16.5% operating margin. Wells’ math puts 2025 Remainco BAX EPS at $2.52.

Read More on BAX:

