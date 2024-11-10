Baxter price target lowered to $36 from $40 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen lowered the firm’s price target on Baxter (BAX) to $36 from $40 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm said on Friday that it believes Baxter still sounded confident in 2025 outlook for RemainCo of 4%-5% operational sales growth and 16.5% operating margin. Wells’ math puts 2025 Remainco BAX EPS at $2.52.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BAX:
- Baxter International Reports Resilient Q3 2024 Performance
- Nvidia trades on Dow for first time, Rivian reports downbeat Q3: Morning Buzz
- Baxter sees Q4 adjusted EPS 77c-81c, consensus 84c
- Baxter cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to $2.90-$2.94 from $2.93-$3.01
- Baxter reports Q3 adjusted EPS 80c, consensus 78c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.