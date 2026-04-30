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Baxter Int'l Slips To Loss In Q1; Reiterates FY26 Outlook; Stock Up 4.5%

April 30, 2026 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Health care company Baxter International, Inc. (BAX) reported Thursday a net loss attributable to shareholders for the first quarter of $15 million or $0.03 per share, compared to net income of $126 million or $0.25 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted income from continuing operations for the quarter was $0.37 per share, compared to $0.62 per share last year.

Worldwide net sales for the quarter grew 3 percent to $2.70 billion from $2.63 billion in the same quarter last year. It declined 1 percent on an organic basis.

Continuing operations exclude Baxter's Kidney Care business, which was divested in January 2025, and is reported as discontinued operations.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $1.85 to $2.05 per share on sales growth from continuing operations of flat to 1 percent on a reported basis, with flat organic sales growth from continuing operations.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, BAX is trading on the NYSE at $17.66, up $0.75 or 4.47 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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