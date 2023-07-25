Baxter Int'l Names Proposed Kidney Care Spinoff As Vantive

(RTTNews) - Medtech firm Baxter International Inc. (BAX) announced Tuesday that Vantive will be the name of the company's proposed spinoff of its Renal Care and Acute Therapies businesses.

Vantive is expected to launch as an independent, publicly traded company by July 2024 or earlier, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions. It will focus solely on therapies for kidney disease and other vital organ support.

The Vantive logo and full visual identity will be unveiled at a later date. Until completion of the proposed separation in 2024, the Kidney Care business will continue to operate as Baxter.

