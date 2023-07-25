News & Insights

Markets
BAX

Baxter Int'l Names Proposed Kidney Care Spinoff As Vantive

July 25, 2023 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Medtech firm Baxter International Inc. (BAX) announced Tuesday that Vantive will be the name of the company's proposed spinoff of its Renal Care and Acute Therapies businesses.

Vantive is expected to launch as an independent, publicly traded company by July 2024 or earlier, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions. It will focus solely on therapies for kidney disease and other vital organ support.

The Vantive logo and full visual identity will be unveiled at a later date. Until completion of the proposed separation in 2024, the Kidney Care business will continue to operate as Baxter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.