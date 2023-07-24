News & Insights

Markets
BAX

Baxter Int'l Launches PERCLOT Absorbable Hemostatic Powder In The US

July 24, 2023 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) announced Monday the launch of PERCLOT Absorbable Hemostatic Powder in the U.S. PERCLOT is a passive, absorbable hemostatic powder that is ready to use and designed for patients with intact coagulation to address mild bleeding.

To coincide with the launch of PERCLOT in the U.S., Baxter is working closely with key customers representing multiple leading hospitals across the country to add PERCLOT to their standard of care for low level bleeds.

PERCLOT granules have a molecular structure that rapidly absorbs water, forming a gelled adhesive matrix that provides a mechanical barrier against further bleeding and results in the accumulation of platelets, red blood cells, and coagulation proteins.

PERCLOT further enhances clinicians' ability to optimize patient care by addressing a broader range of intraoperative bleeding.

Baxter has successfully continued to expand the global commercial presence of PERCLOT since acquiring the product in July 2021. To date, PERCLOT has sales in more than 35 countries worldwide.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.