Baxter Int'l Launches PERCLOT Absorbable Hemostatic Powder In The US

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) announced Monday the launch of PERCLOT Absorbable Hemostatic Powder in the U.S. PERCLOT is a passive, absorbable hemostatic powder that is ready to use and designed for patients with intact coagulation to address mild bleeding.

To coincide with the launch of PERCLOT in the U.S., Baxter is working closely with key customers representing multiple leading hospitals across the country to add PERCLOT to their standard of care for low level bleeds.

PERCLOT granules have a molecular structure that rapidly absorbs water, forming a gelled adhesive matrix that provides a mechanical barrier against further bleeding and results in the accumulation of platelets, red blood cells, and coagulation proteins.

PERCLOT further enhances clinicians' ability to optimize patient care by addressing a broader range of intraoperative bleeding.

Baxter has successfully continued to expand the global commercial presence of PERCLOT since acquiring the product in July 2021. To date, PERCLOT has sales in more than 35 countries worldwide.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.