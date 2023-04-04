Markets
Baxter Int'l Announces US Launch Of ZOSYN Premix

(RTTNews) - Medtech firm Baxter International Inc. (BAX) announced Tuesday the U.S. launch of ZOSYN (piperacillin and tazobactam) Injection. Zosyn premix is indicated for the treatment of multiple infections caused by susceptible bacteria and is available in Baxter's proprietary single-dose Galaxy containers.

Baxter will sell Zosyn premix in 2.25 g in 50 mL, 3.375 g in 50 mL, and 4.5 g in 100mL presentations.

The use of premixes, or ready-to-use formats of standard doses of commonly prescribed drugs, may offer operational efficiencies for healthcare providers.

A ready-to-use product like Zosyn premix can simplify the preparation process and help improve patient safety by reducing the chance of contamination and avoiding potential dosing errors that may occur when medications are compounded.

