News & Insights

Markets
BAX

Baxter International Trims FY24 Outlook - Update

November 08, 2024 — 07:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, health care company Baxter International Inc. (BAX) trimmed its adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2024 to reflect the estimated impact of the hurricane on its fourth-quarter results. The company also provided outlook for the fourth quarter, below analysts' estimates.

For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates adjusted earnings in a range of $0.77 to $0.81 per share on a sales decline in the low single digits on both a reported basis and constant currency basis.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.84 per share on revenue growth of 2.4 percent to $3.98 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.90 to $2.94 per share on sales growth of 1 to 2 percent on a reported basis and about 2 percent on a constant currency basis.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.93 to $3.01 per share on sales growth of about 3 percent on a reported and constant currency basis.

The Street is looking for earnings of 2.95 per share on revenue growth of 2.8 percent to $15.23 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.