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Baxter International Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Coterra Energy

March 24, 2026 — 11:46 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) has taken over the #225 spot from Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Baxter International Inc versus Coterra Energy Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (BAX plotted in blue; CTRA plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BAX vs. CTRA:

BAX,CTRA Relative Performance Chart

BAX is currently trading down about 0.1%, while CTRA is up about 3.3% midday Tuesday.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
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