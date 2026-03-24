Baxter International Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Coterra Energy

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) has taken over the #225 spot from Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA), according to ETF Channel
. Below is a chart of Baxter International Inc versus Coterra Energy Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (BAX plotted in blue; CTRA plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BAX vs. CTRA:
BAX is currently trading down about 0.1%, while CTRA is up about 3.3% midday Tuesday.
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