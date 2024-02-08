News & Insights

Baxter International Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

February 08, 2024 — 07:26 am EST

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $245 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $181 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $434 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $3.89 billion from $3.75 billion last year.

Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $245 Mln. vs. $181 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.48 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $3.89 Bln vs. $3.75 Bln last year.

