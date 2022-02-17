Baxter International Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $238 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $168 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $525 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $3.51 billion from $3.18 billion last year.

Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $238 Mln. vs. $168 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.47 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q4): $3.51 Bln vs. $3.18 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.79 to $0.82

