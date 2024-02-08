News & Insights

Markets
BAX

Baxter International Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Adjusted Earnings Beat Estimates

February 08, 2024 — 07:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Correction: The original article said the company missed analyst estimates.)

Global medtech leader Baxter International Inc. (BAX) released is fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, reporting a year-over-year increase in net income.

The company reported net income of $245 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $181 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Baxter reported adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $0.88 per share.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $3.89 billion from $3.75 billion last year.

Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Net Income (Q4): $245 Mln. vs. $181 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.48 vs. $0.36 last year. -Adjusted EPS From Continuing Operations (Q4): $0.88 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $3.89 Bln vs. $3.75 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.