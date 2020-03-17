Markets
Baxter International Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baxter International Inc. (BAX):

-Earnings: -$23 million in Q4 vs. $305 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.05 in Q4 vs. $0.57 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $501 million or $0.97 per share for the period. -Revenue: $3.04 billion in Q4 vs. $2.83 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 to $0.74

