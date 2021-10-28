Baxter International Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $450 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $356 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $516 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $3.23 billion from $2.97 billion last year.

Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $516 Mln. vs. $431 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.02 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q3): $3.23 Bln vs. $2.97 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 to $1.04 Full year EPS guidance: $3.58 to $3.62

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.