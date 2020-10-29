Baxter International Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $356 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $369 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $431 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $2.97 billion from $2.85 billion last year.

Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $431 Mln. vs. $386 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.83 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q3): $2.97 Bln vs. $2.85 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.02 to $3.05

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.