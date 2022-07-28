Baxter International Inc. Q2 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $252 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $298 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $443 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.0% to $3.75 billion from $3.10 billion last year.

Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $252 Mln. vs. $298 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.87 -Revenue (Q2): $3.75 Bln vs. $3.10 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 0.79 to $0.83 Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 to $3.70

