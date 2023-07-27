Baxter International Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baxter International Inc. (BAX):

Earnings: -$141 million in Q2 vs. $252 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.28 in Q2 vs. $0.50 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $335 million or $0.66 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.60 per share Revenue: $3.71 billion in Q2 vs. $3.59 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65 to $0.67

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.