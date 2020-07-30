Baxter International Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) revealed earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $246 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $313 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $329 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to $2.72 billion from $2.83 billion last year.

Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $329 Mln. vs. $436 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q2): $2.72 Bln vs. $2.83 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 to $3.10

