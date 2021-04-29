Baxter International Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $298 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $332 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $462 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $2.95 billion from $2.80 billion last year.

Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $462 Mln. vs. $497 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q1): $2.95 Bln vs. $2.80 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 to $0.75 Full year EPS guidance: $3.47 to $3.55

