Baxter International Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) announced earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $332 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $342 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $425 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $2.80 billion from $2.64 billion last year.

Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $425 Mln. vs. $394 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.82 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q1): $2.80 Bln vs. $2.64 Bln last year.

