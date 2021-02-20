Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 25th of February, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of April.

Baxter International's upcoming dividend is US$0.24 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.98 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Baxter International has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current stock price of $78.44. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Baxter International has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Baxter International paying out a modest 44% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 41% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Baxter International's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BAX Historic Dividend February 20th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Baxter International has grown its earnings rapidly, up 25% a year for the past five years. Baxter International is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Baxter International has seen its dividend decline 1.7% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Baxter International an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Baxter International has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while Baxter International has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Baxter International you should know about.

