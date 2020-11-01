Baxter International Inc. Just Recorded A 6.2% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 4.8% to hit US$3.0b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$0.69, some 6.2% above whatthe analysts had expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:BAX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Baxter International from 18 analysts is for revenues of US$12.1b in 2021 which, if met, would be a satisfactory 5.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 89% to US$3.39. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$12.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.43 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$93.39, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Baxter International, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$105 and the most bearish at US$73.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Baxter International's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 5.1% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.2%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.5% per year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Baxter International is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Baxter International's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Baxter International going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Baxter International has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

