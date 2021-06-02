Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $82.14, the dividend yield is 1.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAX was $82.14, representing a -10.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $91.58 and a 9.83% increase over the 52 week low of $74.79.

BAX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and 3M Company (MMM). BAX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.08. Zacks Investment Research reports BAX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.92%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to BAX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BAX as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FHLC with an increase of 3.92% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BAX at 72%.

