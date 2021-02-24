Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.245 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BAX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAX was $78.14, representing a -17.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $95.19 and a 13.08% increase over the 52 week low of $69.10.

BAX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Stryker Corporation (SYK). BAX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.14. Zacks Investment Research reports BAX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.77%, compared to an industry average of 11.9%.

