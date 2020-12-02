Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.245 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BAX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.51, the dividend yield is 1.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAX was $75.51, representing a -20.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $95.19 and a 9.28% increase over the 52 week low of $69.10.

BAX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Stryker Corporation (SYK). BAX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports BAX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.1%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BAX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BAX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BAX as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHI with an increase of 16.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BAX at 3.27%.

