Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BAX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $74.57, the dividend yield is 1.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAX was $74.57, representing a -15.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.32 and a 1.98% increase over the 52 week low of $73.12.

BAX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). BAX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.39. Zacks Investment Research reports BAX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.47%, compared to an industry average of 14.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to BAX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BAX as a top-10 holding:

Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (UTRN)

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (CURE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is UTRN with an increase of 4.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BAX at 4.01%.

