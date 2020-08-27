Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.245 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.36% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $84.35, the dividend yield is 1.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAX was $84.35, representing a -11.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $95.19 and a 22.07% increase over the 52 week low of $69.10.

BAX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX). Zacks Investment Research reports BAX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.77%, compared to an industry average of 5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BAX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BAX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BAX as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHI with an increase of 35.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BAX at 3.66%.

