Baxter International Inc. Q3 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $140 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $2.508 billion, or $4.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $411 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $2.699 billion from $2.599 billion last year.

