Baxter International Inc. Q3 Earnings Exceed Guidance

November 08, 2024 — 07:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) released its third quarter results on Friday, reporting adjusted earnings that exceeded the company's guidance.

On an adjusted basis, total net income attributable to Baxter was $411 million or $0.80 per share compared to the company's original guidance of $0.77 to $0.79 per share.

Total net income attributable to Baxter on a U.S. GAAP basis was $140 million or $0.27 per share.

In the same quarter last year, total net income attributable to Baxter was $2.51 billion or $4.93 per share, including special items totaling $2.09 billion, primarily related to Baxter's gain upon the divestiture of its BPS business

The company's revenue from continuing operations for the quarter rose 3.8% to $2.699 billion from $2.599 billion last year.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms.
