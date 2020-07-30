Baxter International Guides FY20 Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, health care company Baxter International Inc. (BAX) initiated earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.40 to $2.50 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.00 to $3.10 per share on sales change between a decline of 1 percent and a growth of1 percent on a reported basis and between flat and up in low single digit percentage on both a constant currency and operational basis.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.30 per share on sales growth of 3.1 percent to $11.72 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

