BAXTER INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $BAX Reports Quarterly Earnings

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL ($BAX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.58 per share, beating estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $2,753,000,000, beating estimates of $2,700,951,180 by $52,048,820.
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of BAXTER INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 570 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DODGE & COX added 5,779,100 shares (+13.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $168,518,556
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,142,433 shares (+337.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,633,346
- EQUITY INVESTMENT CORP added 2,938,727 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,693,279
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 2,803,920 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,762,307
- SOUND SHORE MANAGEMENT INC /CT/ added 2,484,581 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,450,381
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 2,346,164 shares (-23.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,414,142
- UNISPHERE ESTABLISHMENT removed 2,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $75,940,000
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts
We have seen $1,035,748 of award payments to $BAX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- BAXTER HOME DIALYSIS SUPPLIES: $171,523
- PHOENIX X36 DIALYSIS MAINTENANCE SERVICES: $157,080
- HOME DIALYSIS: $120,246
- DIALYSIS SUPPLIES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024 10/01/2023 THROUGH 09/30/2024.: $104,740
- BAXTER HEALTHCARE HEMODIALYSIS EQUIPMENT FULL SERVICE MAINTENANCE, REPAIRS, PARTS: $93,802
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BAX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/18.
