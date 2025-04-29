BAXTER INTERNATIONAL Earnings Preview: Recent $BAX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL ($BAX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,613,211,289 and earnings of $0.49 per share.

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 352 institutional investors add shares of BAXTER INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 489 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts

We have seen $13,244 of award payments to $BAX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BAX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/18.

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

