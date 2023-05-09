News & Insights

Markets
BAX

Baxter International CFO Jay Saccaro Quits, Brian Stevens Named Acting Finance Chief

May 09, 2023 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX), a healthcare product developer, announced on Tuesday, that its Chief Financial Officer Jay Saccaro will step down at the end of May to pursue another opportunity. Brian Stevens has been named acting finance chief effective May 31, until the company fills the role.

Stevens joined Baxter as senior vice president chief accounting officer and controller in 2018, and will continue with these responsibilities in addition to being the acting CFO. Brian is an experienced executive who worked in Groupon as its treasurer and Chief accounting officer.

Currently the shares of Baxter International are trading at $44.37, down 2.71% or $1.24.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.