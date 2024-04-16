Baxter International Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BAX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.74, changing hands as low as $39.51 per share. Baxter International Inc shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAX's low point in its 52 week range is $31.01 per share, with $50.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.55. The BAX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

