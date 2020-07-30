Baxter International (BAX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.52, changing hands as low as $82.92 per share. Baxter International Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAX's low point in its 52 week range is $69.10 per share, with $95.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.87. The BAX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

