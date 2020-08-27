Baxter International (BAX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $85.67, changing hands as high as $86.89 per share. Baxter International Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAX's low point in its 52 week range is $69.10 per share, with $95.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.53. The BAX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

