Baxter International (BAX) Price Target Increased by 5.42% to 46.07

The average one-year price target for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) has been revised to 46.07 / share. This is an increase of 5.42% from the prior estimate of 43.70 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.39 to a high of 56.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.27% from the latest reported closing price of 42.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baxter International. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAX is 0.22%, a decrease of 3.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.02% to 534,290K shares. The put/call ratio of BAX is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 27,381K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,848K shares, representing an increase of 64.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 168.68% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 24,270K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,722K shares, representing an increase of 76.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 271.61% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,399K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,159K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 10.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,773K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,754K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 13.92% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,304K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,970K shares, representing a decrease of 29.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 31.27% over the last quarter.

Baxter International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Every day, millions of patients and caregivers rely on Baxter's leading portfolio of critical care, nutrition, renal, hospital and surgical products. For more than 85 years, it has been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers that make it happen. With products, technologies and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter's employees worldwide are now building upon the company's rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations.

