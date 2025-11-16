Baxter International (BAX) Price Target Decreased by 11.85% to 25.43

The average one-year price target for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) has been revised to $25.43 / share. This is a decrease of 11.85% from the prior estimate of $28.85 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $50.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.70% from the latest reported closing price of $18.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Baxter International. This is an decrease of 59 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAX is 0.17%, an increase of 19.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 624,421K shares. The put/call ratio of BAX is 1.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 57,396K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,122K shares , representing an increase of 9.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 20.48% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 57,387K shares representing 11.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,336K shares , representing an increase of 31.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 9.03% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 35,272K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,500K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,174K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 19.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,569K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,194K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAX by 19.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.