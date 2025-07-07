Markets
Baxter International Appoints Andrew Hider As New President And CEO

July 07, 2025 — 08:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX), a medtech leader, announced Monday the appointment of Andrew Hider as president and chief executive officer (CEO), and a member of its board of directors. Hider will assume his responsibilities at Baxter no later than Sept. 3, 2025, or an earlier date pending completion of his current employment commitments.

Brent Shafer, who has served as chair and interim CEO since February 2025, will then transition to independent chair of the Baxter Board.

Hider brings 25 years of cross-industry experience and global expertise, a growth orientation and an operationally focused, people-centric leadership approach to Baxter. Since 2017, he has served as CEO and a director of ATS Corp.

Hider previously served as president and CEO of the Taylor Made Group, LLC. Before Taylor Made, he spent 10 years at Danaher Corp. in various leadership roles, including as president of Veeder-Root, a global supplier of automated tank gauges.

Hider began his career with General Electric Co. in 2000, concluding his six-year tenure as president and general manager of GE Tri-Remanufacturing.

