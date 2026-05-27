Baxter International About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (BAX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/29/26, Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.01, payable on 7/1/26. As a percentage of BAX's recent stock price of $19.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.05%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BAX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.20% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAX's low point in its 52 week range is $15.73 per share, with $32.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.39.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, BAX makes up 1.87% of the iShares Large Cap Value Active ETF (Symbol: BLCV) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding BAX).

In Wednesday trading, Baxter International Inc shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

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Further BAX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.