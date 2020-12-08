Baxter in $5 billion bid for Omnicell-sources

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Medical supplies provider Baxter International Inc BAX.N has approached medication management software vendor Omnicell Inc OMCL.O with an offer to acquire it for more than $5 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

There is no certainty that Omnicell will engage in negotiations or that any deal will be reached, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Baxter's offer is in excess of $120 per share, one of the sources added.

Baxter and Omnicell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)

((Greg.Roumeliotis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6022; Reuters Messaging: greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.