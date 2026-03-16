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Baxter CFO Joel Grade To Leave; Appoints Anita Zielinski As Interim CFO; Reiterates FY26 Outloook

March 16, 2026 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Healthcare company Baxter International, Inc. (BAX) announced Monday the departure of executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) Joel Grade, who joined Baxter in 2023 following a 25-year career with Sysco Corp.

Grade is leaving the company to prioritize family matters but will continue in an advisory capacity until April 30, 2026.

Baxter has named Anita Zielinski as interim CFO, effective immediately, while the company conducts its search to fill the role.

Zielinski joined Baxter in 2025 as senior vice president, chief accounting officer and controller, and will continue with these responsibilities in addition to serving as interim CFO.

She joined Baxter from Sysco Corp., where she most recently served as senior vice president and CFO, U.S. Foodservice Operations, Sysco's largest business segment.

Prior to Sysco, Zielinski spent more than 20 years at Ernst & Young LLP, including as an audit partner.

Baxter also announced today that the company is reiterating its full-year 2026 financial outlook provided on Feb. 12, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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