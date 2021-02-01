Baxter (BAX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Baxter International Inc. BAX is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 4, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.7%.

Q4 Estimates

Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.17 billion, indicating an improvement of 4.4% from the prior-year period. Meanwhile, the consensus mark for earnings stands at 75 cents per share, reflecting a decline of 22.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Factors to Note

Increased demand for acute therapies products due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT), devices and associated consumables are likely to have driven Baxter’s Acute Therapies business’ fourth-quarter performance. In fact, the consensus mark for this segment’s revenues is pegged at $175 million, suggesting growth of 21.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Moreover, the company’s strong product portfolio, and the planned launch of therapies and products might get reflected in the fourth-quarter revenues.

Further, growing demand for Baxter’s Evo IQ Infusion System may have positively impacted the fourth-quarter performance.



Rising demand of its hospital pharmacy compounding services, generic injectables and anesthesia products might have contributed to its international sales.



In August 2020, the company received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for Regiocit, which is the only authorized citrate-based replacement solution available in the United States for use in continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) during the COVID-19 pandemic. This also marks Baxter’s fourth EUA during this public health crisis, highlighting its focus on catering to the needs of critically ill patients.



In September 2020, the company announced that its novel dialysis membrane, Theranova, has been granted the FDA De Novo application. Also, in the same month, it received FDA approval of new formulations of Clinimix (amino acids in dextrose) Injections and Clinimix E (amino acids with electrolytes in dextrose and calcium) Injections. These new formulations offer up to 60% more protein (amino acid) compared to current Clinimix formulations, while delivering less dextrose.



These developments are likely to have benefited the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



In third-quarter 2020, Baxter reported $236 million (up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis and 9% at constant currency) with respect to its Advanced Surgery segment. This momentum is likely to have continued in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. In fact, the consensus mark for this segment’s revenues is pegged at $236 million, indicating an improvement of 2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Baxter has an Earnings ESP of +2.01%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Baxter carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

