Baxter (BAX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Baxter International (BAX) reported $2.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 29.1%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.66 billion, representing a surprise of +3.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Baxter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Advanced Surgery- U.S. $157 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $148.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

$157 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $148.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%. Net Sales- Infusion Therapies and Technologies- U.S. $561 million compared to the $532.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.

$561 million compared to the $532.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net Sales- Care and Connectivity Solutions- U.S. $366 million versus $335.24 million estimated by three analysts on average.

$366 million versus $335.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Front Line Care- U.S. $208 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $204.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%.

$208 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $204.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%. Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals : $643 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $633.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

: $643 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $633.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%. Net Sales- Advanced Surgery : $292 million compared to the $275.28 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.

: $292 million compared to the $275.28 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year. Net Sales- Other : $12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $16.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.3%.

: $12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $16.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.3%. Net Sales- Front Line Care : $280 million compared to the $289.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year.

: $280 million compared to the $289.66 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year. Net Sales- Infusion Therapies and Technologies : $1.02 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $960.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

: $1.02 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $960.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%. Net Sales- Healthcare Systems and Technologies : $784 million versus $778.48 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $784 million versus $778.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net Sales- Care and Connectivity Solutions : $504 million compared to the $488.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year.

: $504 million compared to the $488.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year. Net Sales- Medical Products and Therapies: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Baxter have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

