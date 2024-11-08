Baxter (BAX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Baxter International (BAX) reported revenue of $2.7 billion, down 27.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -29.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.84 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was +2.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Baxter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals- U.S. $178 million compared to the $210.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year.

$178 million compared to the $210.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year. Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals- International : $410 million compared to the $417.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year.

: $410 million compared to the $417.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year. Net Sales- Healthcare Systems and Technologies- International : $195 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $198.51 million.

: $195 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $198.51 million. Net Sales- Care and Connectivity Solutions- International : $121 million versus $130.62 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $121 million versus $130.62 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals : $588 million compared to the $613.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.

: $588 million compared to the $613.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year. Net Sales- Advanced Surgery : $272 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $266.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

: $272 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $266.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. Net Sales- Other : $17 million compared to the $15.92 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $17 million compared to the $15.92 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Net Sales- Front Line Care : $296 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $299.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

: $296 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $299.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%. Net Sales- Infusion Therapies and Technologies : $1.07 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion.

: $1.07 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.06 billion. Net Sales- Healthcare Systems and Technologies : $752 million versus $773.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $752 million versus $773.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Care and Connectivity Solutions : $456 million versus $472.46 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $456 million versus $472.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Medical Products and Therapies: $1.34 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion.

Shares of Baxter have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

